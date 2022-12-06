Two men held for smuggling PDS rice to AP

On instructions from the Superintendent of police, civil supply, CID, to curb rampant smuggling of ration rice from Tamil Nadu to neighbouring states, a special team along with the railway police conducted surprise raids at Gummidipoondi railway station on Tuesday.

“In the raid, we found 70 sacks filled with ration rice that is distributed through the PDS system for people below the poverty line. We seized almost 3,500 kg of rice from two accused,” police said.