3 killed, 30 passengers injured in bus, lorry collision near Chengam

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Three persons were killed, two on the spot and 30 others were injured when a Bengaluru-bound lorry and a Panruti-bound collided head on near Chengam in Tiruvannamalai district on Sunday.

The accident occurred when the TNSTC bus from Chidambaram trying to overtake a vehicle in front rammed the lorry carrying vegetables from Bengaluru at Pakiripalayam near Chengam.

Bus driver Manivasagam (45) and lorry cleaner Ramesh (35) of Villupuram were killed on the spot while another person who is yet to be identified succumbed after admission to Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College Hospital.

The 30 bus passengers who were injured were rushed to the same hospital by the Chengam police who registered a case and are investigating.