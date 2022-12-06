Stalin, Annamalai heap praises on Ambedkar on his death anniversary

CHENNAI: On the occasion of BR Ambedkar's death anniversary or "Parinirvan Diwas", Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin has praised the leader calling him "Modern Day Buddha".

Taking to his Twitter, Stalin said: "Ambedkar is the leader who broke the shackles of slavery of the oppressed classes". He added Ambedkar is the "Periyar" of the north in fighting for Secularism.