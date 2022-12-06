Stalin, Annamalai heap praises on Ambedkar on his death anniversary

CHENNAI: On the occasion of BR Ambedkar's death anniversary or "Parinirvan Diwas", Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin has praised the leader calling him "Modern Day Buddha".
Taking to his Twitter, Stalin said: "Ambedkar is the leader who broke the shackles of slavery of the oppressed classes". He added Ambedkar is the "Periyar" of the north in fighting for Secularism.
He said he takes a vow to create a society free of dominance and oppression.
State BJP leader Annamalai remembered Ambedkar's contributions to the nation. He termed Ambedkar as a tall leader who transcended religions to love humans.
He added that the framer of the Indian Constitution epitomizes love, intellect, leadership and zeal.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android