TamilNadu

Security beefed up in south ahead of Babri Masjid demolition anniv

With the presence of adequate police force, several layers of security have been deployed to ensure public safety.
Dt Next Bureau

MADURAI: Security has been beefed up in Madurai and other districts in the southern region to avoid any untoward incident ahead of the anniversary of Babri Masjid’s demolition on December 6 in Ayodhya.

With the presence of adequate police force, several layers of security have been deployed to ensure public safety.

Moreover, strict vigil has been maintained to monitor the proceedings at vital installations, including airports in Madurai and Thoothukudi, railway stations, nuclear power plant at Kudankulam, ISRO propulsion complex in Mahendragiri, Tirunelveli.

Vigil was mounted on the Pamban bridge.

