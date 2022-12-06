Regularise part-time teachers in TN govt schools: MNM

CHENNAI: Makkal Needhi Maiam has demanded the State government regularise the part-time special teachers working on a consolidated salary basis in the government schools.

“More than 12 thousand people are working as special teachers in government middle, high and higher secondary schools for more than 10 years. They teach subjects including physical education, painting, computer, music, tailoring, horticulture, architecture and life skills. In 2012, they were given a Rs 5,000 salary and were hired by the Tamil Nadu government. Later, the scheme was renamed “Samagra Siksa'' (Integrated Schooling Scheme). Special teachers who have been working for more than 10 years are currently being paid Rs.10,000 per month, ” SA Ponnusamy, state secretary, labour wing, MNM.

Pointing out that the part-time teachers are demanding that they be made permanent and their wages should be increased, he said that the ruling DMK had promised in its election manifesto to make them permanent but they did not fulfil it.