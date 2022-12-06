Partner hacks woman, daughter to death with sickle, surrenders

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A person who hacked to death a mother and daughter duo surrendered at the Chengam police station on Sunday. A case was registered.

Police said that Parimala (46) of Samalai village near Pudupalayam adjacent to Chengam in Tiruvannamalai district was a widow with a son and two daughters.

Following her husband’s death 6 years ago, she developed illicit intimacy with one Kamaraj (48) of the same area.

However, the couple would quarrel frequently over various issues. During one such quarrel on Sunday, an enraged Kamaraj pulled out a sickle and hacked to death Parimala and her daughter Rajeswari (16) who intervened.

Chengam police on receipt of information, rushed to the spot and sent both bodies to the Tiruvannamalai GMCH for post-mortem.

Kamaraj surrendered at the Chengam police station later the same day and was arrested.