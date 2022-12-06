Over 30L pages in 21K books from TN public libraries digitised

CHENNAI: In a bid to provide online access to the public and students, the Tamil Nadu government has so far digitised over 30 lakh pages in more than 21,000 books from state public libraries.

Similarly, in order to maintain a complete catalog of all public libraries in the State, which is capable of providing the bibliographical details of holding of each library the authorities have also created a unified catalog for Connemara library, 32 district central libraries, Anna Centenary library, and other government aided libraries.

A senior official told DT Next that public libraries have taken many initiatives in digitisation and preservation of a vast pool of knowledge of our culture, history, and language which is available in physical format.

He said that the collections in important historical libraries such as Connemara Public Library, Tamil Nadu Archeology Library, Tamil Nadu Archives Library, and University and College Libraries in Tamil Nadu, and many private libraries have been digitised.

"More than 30 lakhs pages in 21,043 books, documents, and more than 1000 maps, and more than 2.54 lakhs palm leaf manuscript pages are digitised.