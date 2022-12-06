No new Covid cases in 31 districts; Tamil Nadu's TPR at 0.2%

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 10 new Covid cases on Tuesday. Total number of cases in the State reached 35,94,219.
Chennai had just 3 new cases, and 2 were reported in Chengalpattu. A case each was reported in Coimbatore, Kanniyakumari, Tiruvallur and Vellore.
Other districts reported zero cases of Covid.
TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.2% after 3,984 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. Kanniyakumari reported the highest TPR of 1.2%.
The active cases in the State stood at 100, with the highest of 23 reported in Chennai. TN’s total recoveries reached 35,56,070.
With no Covid-related fatality in the past 24 hours, the death toll stood at 38,049.
