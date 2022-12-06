Mother elephant refuses to part with dead calf in Nilgiris

A team of front line staff of the Forest Department who were searching for Pandalur Makhna- 2 (PM-2), an elephant involved in frequent conflicts, had noticed a herd of three elephants trumpeting in the forest area in Padanthorai near Devarsholai on Monday afternoon.

Soon, a team led by senior officials arrived and spotted the herd surrounding the carcass of a calf. When they tried to drive away the herd to retrieve the carcass, the adult elephants turned furious and attempted to charge on the staff.