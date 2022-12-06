Modi follows footstep of Ambedkar to bring reformation: L Murugan

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for information and Broadcasting L Murugan on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is following the footsteps of father of the Indian Constitution Dr B R Ambedkar in bringing in reformation in water management and various fronts.

Dr Ambedkar was a fine architect, who sculpted the Indian constitution, and the best economist. He was also the pioneer in water management, said the minister after paying floral tribute to Ambedkar’s statue in Chennai Port to mark the 66th memorial anniversary.

“Following the footsteps of Dr Ambedkar, our PM is effectively carrying out reformation in various fields,” said the minister and continued that the Prime Minister honoured the father of the Indian Constitution by declaring Panchteerth (five holy places), including Ambedkar’s birthplace in Mhow in Madhya Pradesh and the place where he resided during his stay in UK.