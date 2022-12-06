Huge crowd at Thiruvannamalai for Karthigai Deepam

CHENNAI: The Barani Deepam was lit inside the Arunachaleswarar temple in Tiruvannamalai on Tuesday while the Maha Deepam will be atop the 2,671-feet high Annamalai hills the same evening.

Lakhs of devotees flocked to Tiruvannamalai by special buses and trains to see the Mahadeepam as the Covid restrictions have been relaxed after the last 2 years. According to the district police, 8 lakh devotees have come to the district so far.

The ‘Deepa Nadars’ – the special group of people tasked with carrying the cauldron to the top of the hill will make their four-hour ascent on Sunday while another set will carry to the hilltop 4.50 tonne of Aavin ghee. One-kilometer-long cotton ‘gadda’ cloth which is the wick for the flame will also be taken up simultaneously.

The festival concludes with the 3-day Dheepam Utsavam and the Chandikeswarar Utsavam on December 10.