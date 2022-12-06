TamilNadu

Huge crowd at Thiruvannamalai for Karthigai Deepam

Lakhs of devotees flocked to Tiruvannamalai by special buses and trains to see the Mahadeepam as the Covid restrictions have been relaxed after the last 2 years. According to the district police, 8 lakh devotees have come to the district so far.
Visuals from the spot
Visuals from the spotDt Photo
Online Desk

CHENNAI: The Barani Deepam was lit inside the Arunachaleswarar temple in Tiruvannamalai on Tuesday while the Maha Deepam will be atop the 2,671-feet high Annamalai hills the same evening.

Lakhs of devotees flocked to Tiruvannamalai by special buses and trains to see the Mahadeepam as the Covid restrictions have been relaxed after the last 2 years. According to the district police, 8 lakh devotees have come to the district so far.

The ‘Deepa Nadars’ – the special group of people tasked with carrying the cauldron to the top of the hill will make their four-hour ascent on Sunday while another set will carry to the hilltop 4.50 tonne of Aavin ghee. One-kilometer-long cotton ‘gadda’ cloth which is the wick for the flame will also be taken up simultaneously.

The festival concludes with the 3-day Dheepam Utsavam and the Chandikeswarar Utsavam on December 10.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Covid Restrictions
Thiruvannamalai
Karthigai Deepam Festival
Karthigai Deepam
Maha Deepam
Barani Deepam
Deepa Nadars
Chandikeswarar Utsavam

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in