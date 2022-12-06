HC says ‘NO’ to distance mode candidates for teaching posts

CHENNAI: Observing that it is unfortunate in the State as a large number of persons who have not attended classes either in schools or in colleges are holding teaching positions, the Madras High Court made it clear that the State should take steps to fill the teaching positions with people who have completed the collegiate education only through the campus mode.

The court held that they may not be better candidates than the candidates, who have acquired educational qualifications through campus education.

Justice SM Subramaniam made this observation while dismissing a petition filed by a Thiruvarur-based secondary grade teacher J Nithya. The judge further held that though the constitutional court and the Right To Education Act have already made it clear that in order to ensure the quality of education the suitability and eligibility of the teachers should be considered for those posts.

He further recalled the all-India-based statistics published show that the State of Tamil Nadu is ranked as 27th State in providing quality education despite the State having allotted huge funds and current year allocation was about Rs 36,895 crore, adding, out of which, a major chunk of funds spent by way of salary to the teachers. “Children / Youth are the backbone of our Great Nation. Providing quality education alone would lead to the building of our great Nation. Unless quality education is provided, the students will not be in a position to develop their careers in the future,” the judge added.

As per the request of the High Court, Dr G Arivoli, the director of elementary education appeared before the court and submitted that he will discuss with the principal secretary to the education department regarding the appointment of teachers.

As the director of elementary education filed a report and informed the Court that the Government agreed in principle to initiate all necessary steps to improve the quality of education and by appointing persons, who acquired the educational qualifications through campus education, the court disposed of the matter.

The case was pertaining to a petition filed by a Tiruvarur-based Secondary Grade Teacher for her promotion to English BT assistant. As studied BA English after completing her MA (Tamil) and BEd (Tamil) through distance mode, the judge dismissed her petition.