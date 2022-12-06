Ambedkar death anniv: HC allows just 5 IMK leaders to visit memorial

Advocates protest against Arjun Sampath on HC premises

When IMK president Arjun Sampath visited the HC for appearing in the case, he tried to garland the Ambedkar statue inside the court campus. However, a section of advocates came to that place and raised slogans against Arjun Sampath and demanded that Sampath must go away from the HC campus. According to the advocates, an IMK functionary had pasted a memorial poster with Ambedkar’s photo in saffron attire and therefore, Sampath is not deserved to garland the leader’s statue. As the number of protesting advocates increased, police escorted Sampath till he left the campus.