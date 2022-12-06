Governors in the past did not interfere in State politics: Seeman

CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman on Tuesday indirectly hit the present political leadership in Tamil Nadu by saying that Governors in the past did not interfere in the functioning of the State government.

"Governors during the rule of former Chief Ministers MGR, Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa did not interfere in the state politics. There were no arguments on the role of the Governor like nowadays and they were hardly seen in public places. They were mostly seen in either graduation functions or in the Assembly during the Governor's address." said Seeman, who also added that the Governor is like a sixth finger in our hand which disturbs the normal functions of the hand and the finger should be severed.

Seeman toed the lines of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who in a recent function in Chennai, said that there is a political vacuum in the State and it will be filled by BJP.

Seeman paid respect to Ambedkar on his 66th death anniversary by garlanding his statue in Chennai. After paying respect he urged the Union government to name the newly constructed Parliament building after Ambedkar.

When asked about the issue of the Governor interfering with the functions of the State government, Seeman said that the Governor should abide by the decisions of the government and asked why the Governor has not yet given permission for the Bill to ban online gambling.

Seeman further alleged that inappropriate companies have donated Rs 100 crore to BJP and so the Governor is hesitant to ban the online gambling, Seeman alleged.