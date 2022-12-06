Devotion in full glow as Barani and Maha Deepams lit in T’malai

When Lord Arthanareswarar came out of the sanctum sanctorum at 6 pm, it was the signal to light the deepams, which were waved toward the hill and the Maha Deepam was lit simultaneously atop Annamalai. Chants of “Annamalayarukku Arohara” rent the air with many devotees prostrating on the roads both inside and outside the town. The Maha Deepam, which will glow for the next 11 days, can be seen up to a distance of 10 km from the temple town.