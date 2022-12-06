Demand to resume Thoothukudi, Kovai link express train grows

MADURAI: Scores of rail passengers have urged the need for resuming Thoothukudi-Coimbatore link express train at the earliest.

M Pirammanayagam, secretary, Tuticorin District Passengers Welfare Association, on Tuesday said, it’s a long pending demand among passengers for re-introduction of the Thoothukudi-Coimbatore link express train.

Earlier, the link express with seven bogies departed from Thoothukudi daily and connected to the Nagercoil-Coimbatore Express at Vanchi Maniyachi.

The service got suspended from 2020 due to Covid.

Now, things have become normal, railway authorities could consider re-introducing it. Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi too sought immediately resumption of the service, he said.