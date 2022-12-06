Dear Stalin, learn from Chhattisgarh counterpart: Ryots
TIRUCHY: A group of farmers from Thanjavur has started their journey to Chhattisgarh on Monday to congratulate Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel for implementing pro-farmer schemes, including fixing the MSP of Rs 2,660 for paddy and Rs 4,000 per tonne of sugarcane, which they claimed to be the highest in the country.
According to the farmers group, the Chhattisgarh CM has fulfilled the demands of farmers in his state and increased the MSP to Rs 2,660 per tonne for paddy and Rs 4,000 per tonne for sugarcane and has announced to procure 98 lakh MT paddy.
This apart, a subsidy of Rs 10,000 per acre for procuring fertilizers has also been announced said Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan, secretary of Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association, who led the delegates of farmers to Chhattisgarh.
“The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu should follow his Chhattisgarh counterpart and uplift the life status of the farmers in the state. To congratulate the Chhattisgarh CM for his pro-farmer schemes, the association has decided to meet in person and thank him for such historical measures,” said Vimalnathan.
The farmers carried traditional paddy varieties to Bhupesh Baghel as a token of appreciation and affection. The group has also got appointment to meet CM Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android