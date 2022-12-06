Dear Stalin, learn from Chhattisgarh counterpart: Ryots

According to the farmers group, the Chhattisgarh CM has fulfilled the demands of farmers in his state and increased the MSP to Rs 2,660 per tonne for paddy and Rs 4,000 per tonne for sugarcane and has announced to procure 98 lakh MT paddy.

This apart, a subsidy of Rs 10,000 per acre for procuring fertilizers has also been announced said Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan, secretary of Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association, who led the delegates of farmers to Chhattisgarh.