Class 12 boy stabbed by classmate in Nellai school

CHENNAI: A Class 12 boy of a Government Higher Secondary School in Kalakad, Tirunelveli district was allegedly stabbed with a knife by his classmate on Tuesday. The injured victim has been identified as Esakiselvan (17), a resident of Vadakku Puliyankulam village. He suffered an injury on his back during the attack and was admitted to Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital after receiving first aid from a private hospital in Kalakad, sources said.

Tirunelveli Superintendent of Police P Saravanan, after enquiring, said the incident occurred when the victim was passing urine during recess at the school. However, the injured student was in stable condition at the hospital. It’s just a trivial issue of a missing textbook in the classroom that simmered between the victim and his classmate, who’s a resident of Kalakad, a week ago. The teacher scolded the two students and instructed them to bring their parents to the school. Since the student, who’s charged with attacking his fellow-student Esakiselvan, did not obey, he was punished by asking him to stand outside the classroom for a week. The accused was then arrested, the SP said.

Tirunelveli Chief Educational Officer V Thirupathy said both students are doing their vocational course in General Mechanical Engineering. While Esakiselvan was late by nearly an hour to his class on Tuesday, his classmate, who attacked him, remained absent, but got into the school and stabbed him while he was drinking water.

Headmaster of the school, Rajesh, when contacted, said these two students were not disciplined and warned them of action before instructing them to bring their parents. As a punishment, both of them were sent to their houses for five days when cultural programmes were conducted. But, Esakiselvan was permitted to attend class after bringing his parents; his classmate did not even inform his parents.

Nanguneri Tahsildar G. Esakipandi and the Kalakad police inspected the spot, sources said.