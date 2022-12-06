Cane farmers on indefinite waiting stir

TIRUCHY: Sugarcane farmers from Thanjavur are on an indefinite waiting protest demanding Thiru Arooran Sugars Ltd to release their arrears immediately and also submitted a petition to Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver on Monday.

According to the farmers, who are on protest for the sixth consecutive day, the private sugar factory had cheated several hundreds of farmers by obtaining loans in their names. They sought a one-time settlement of arrears and order a proper and detailed investigation.

Meanwhile, a group of farmers from the agitators, including the Papanasam Cauvery Irrigation Sugarcane farmers Association and the Cauvery Delta Irrigation Farmers Union approached Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver and submitted a petition seeking intervention.

They demanded the district administration to resolve the dispute at the earliest as the registration for cultivation would start soon.

The Collector after receiving their petition assured the farmers that a meeting between the farmers and factory administration would be convened on December 9.