Bank to pay relief of Rs 55,999 for ignoring theft plaint

The complainant Ramasamy, a resident of Madipakkam, owned a credit card from State Bank of India from which Rs 6,999 was stolen by mysterious persons using an OTP (one time password) in 2011.

When he raised the issue with the bank, apart from not helping him with the theft, they asked him to pay an interest amount of Rs 14,000 on the stolen amount in 2016. Shocked, Ramasamy filed a case on the bank in the Chengalpattu consumer court in 2018.

When the case came up for hearing on Tuesday, the judge directed the bank to pay Ramasamy Rs 55,999, which would include the stolen amount, interest on it, compensation for mental trauma and his legal fees.