Duraimurugan playing floral tribute to a picture of BR Ambedkar at the Vellore Collectorate.
Avinashi-Athikadavu scheme badly planned by AIADMK: Duraimurugan

He was responding to former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami’s statement that the DMK was wantonly placing the scheme on the back burner.
VELLORE: The previous AIADMK government failed to implement the Avinashi–Athikadavu Scheme properly and now keep blaming the DMK, Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan said on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters after playing floral tribute to a picture of BR Ambedkar at the Vellore Collectorate, he said, “The AIADMK government created the scheme just to say they started it when in fact even land acquisition was not done properly for the scheme.”

He was responding to former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami’s statement that the DMK was wantonly placing the scheme on the back burner.

“If we inaugurate a half done scheme now, questions will be raised. It will be opened only after completing all works,” he said.

