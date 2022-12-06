9 lawyers suspended for job fraud and child abduction charges

CHENNAI: The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry suspended at least nine advocates from practising before any courts and tribunals till the disposal of the disciplinary proceedings initiated against them on charges of job racket, child abduction, and other illegal activities.

In a notification, the BCTN and PY secretary named the suspended advocates as V Nandagopalan, Red Hills, Chennai, A Prabhu, Lalgudi, R Raja, Nagercoil, S Perumal, Nellithoppu, A Ramesh, Anna Nagar, Chennai, P Pon Pandian, Virugambakkam, Chennai, S Muthachi, Mayiladuthurai, Roja Ramkumar, Brindavan Nagar, Chennai, and T Arun Pandian, Subramaniapuram, Madurai.

According to the BC TN and PY, it has passed a prohibitory order vide resolution on December 1.

Lawyers Ramesh, Pon Pandian, and Muthachi were suspended on charges of job racketing by getting Rs.6 lakhs, Rs.3 lakhs, and Rs.1.65 lakhs respectively from people with fake promises to offer jobs in Madras High Court and Thiruvarur Court.

Advocate S Perumal was barred from practice on charges of cheating people by getting Rs 9.10 lakh and providing a forged job offer letter in the name of Anna University.

Prabhu was suspended for kidnapping a child. Likewise, Roja and Arun Pandian are also facing a case on charges of involvement in a crime against Children.

Nandagopalan was suspended on the complaint from his client saying that the advocate has misappropriated a huge sum of money by cheating his client. The action against Raja was on the ground of a complaint which is in serious nature and his conduct as an advocate.