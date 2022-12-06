2 migrant workers among 5 killed in 2 accidents at Kovai, Tirupur
COIMBATORE: Five persons, including two migrant labourers, were killed in separate mishaps in Coimbatore and Tirupur districts on Monday.
Police said Viswanathan (35) from Kangeyam in Tirupur, his mother-in-law Mani alias Maniyathal (55), her daughter Umavathi (33) and husband Ramanan were heading to Chennimalai in Erode district by car for a function.
Around 6 am on Monday, their car driven by Viswanathan crashed head-on with a tanker loaded with dyeing effluents on Kangayam-Chennimalai Road near Thittuparai area. In the impact of the crash, both Viswanathan and Maniyathal died on the spot, while Ramanan and his wife were taken to Kangeyam Government Hospital.
They were then taken to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) for further treatment. However, Ramanan succumbed to injuries on the way. Kangeyam police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.
Hit and run case
Meanwhile, in a hit and run case in Coimbatore, two migrant workers identified as Nithish Kumar (24) and Avdesh Kumar (24), both working in a private firm in Seerapalayam in Chettipalayam were going by walk after purchasing groceries on Sunday night, when a speeding car knocked them down on Malumichampatti-Othakalmandapam Road.
The Chettipalayam police have registered a case and efforts were on to trace the car involved in the accident.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android