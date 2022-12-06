1.45L students win block-level Kalai Thiruvizha competitions

CHENNAI: In the ongoing Kalai Thiruvizha (arts and cultural festival) at all government middle, high and higher secondary schools, as many as 1.45 lakh students have been declared as winners at block-level competitions in the State.

Meanwhile, the district-level competitions are beginning today with these winners from respective competitions.

The School Education Department has been conducting the Kalai Thiruvizha from November 23. Two rounds local and block level events concluded on December 5.

And according to the education department, in the 200 (individual and group) competitions, as many as 15.87 lakh students from classes 6 to 12 have participated in multiple competitions. And, in them 1.45 lakh students have been declared as winners thus qualifying for district-level.

The final competitions will be held in January. And, 20 best performing students will be taken abroad, noted education department.