Violence-hit Kallakurichi school reopens after 145 days

CHENNAI: After 145 days, Kallakurichi Kaniyamoor Private School reopened today. According to a court order, only the third floor has been sealed.

The school has remained closed since July as mob vandalised classes, buses, and other properties. The violence evolved from a protest seeking justice for the mysterious death of Class 12. The school was closed due to damage to materials in the classroom. In this situation, the management of the school filed a case at the Chennai High Court saying that the entire school campus has been renovated and the committee set up by the government has inspected the school.

Permission has been given by the High Court judges considering the welfare of the students who are facing the public examination after the school education department, police, and district administration did not object to the opening of the Kaniyamoor school and gave permission to hold live classes starting December 5.

They also ordered the District Collector to seal third floor of A Block in the school. Accordingly, in the presence of District Collector Shravankumar, the 3rd floor of Kaniyamoor Private School was locked and sealed today.