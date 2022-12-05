Village asst exam: Action sought on leaking of questions in Madurai

MADURAI: A set of questions for the examination conducted by the Tamil Nadu Revenue Department for the posts of Village Assistant were leaked before the conduct of the exam on Sunday, sources said.

To fill up as many as 209 job vacancies for the post of Village Assistant in eleven taluks of Madurai district, the District Administration already issued notifications.

Based on it, as many as 13,958 candidates applied online to take the exam.

However, a set of questions concerning English proficiency test was said to have leaked in the midnight of Saturday at a locality in Madurai South Taluk.

The leaked questions were also circulated on social media hours before the exam schedule.

Further sources said a person demanded Rs 10,000 for disclosing the set of questions and it created a flutter in Madurai.

Official sources, when contacted, said the candidates, who sat for the exam in one centre in Madurai South Taluk, were given a fresh set of questions to answer as an alternative.

Moreover, police action was sought to punish the guilty.