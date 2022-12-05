Vet refuses to treat cow in labour, public seek action

Ethiraj (60), a resident of Hanumanthapuri owns a small cattle farm in the neighbourhood.

On Monday, one of his cows that was pregnant went into labour, so his wife Jayalakshmi took it to a veterinary clinic in the area.

When the veterinarian in the clinic found that the calf had died inside the womb, refused to complete the procedure and asked Jayalakshmi to take the cow back home. When the stunned woman was trying to walk the cow back home, the poor animal collapsed on the road, in front of the Collector’s office.

With agony, she was forced to seek the help of people on the street to deliver the calf.

Shocked spectators who witnessed the incident have demanded action against the veterinary hospital and its staff for neglecting an animal in need.