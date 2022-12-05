Upload FIRs in accident cases immediately on CCTNS portal: HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Director-General of Police to upload the First Information Reports (FIRs) in the accident cases immediately on the Crime and Criminals Tracking Network and System (CCTNS) portal.

The first division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Krishnakumar passed the direction on disposing of a petition filed by Saleema Banu, a resident from Madurai.

The petitioner sought direction to the DGP and other police authorities to upload the FIR details in the death of her two sons in a road accident in Madurai on the CCTNS portal.

According to her, when she approached the special court for obtaining compensation for the death of her sons, the court wanted to verify the alteration report and FIR details.

“Though I approached Harichandran, Sub Inspector, Kottampatti Police Station, for getting the copy of the alteration report, he did not give it. Therefore, I ran from pillar to post to get a copy of the alteration report to get the copy. Even though I am a victim who lost two of my sons, the authorities did not consider my grievance. I approached the Judicial Magistrate Court, Madurai for a direction to the police to give the FIR details. The court asked the SI to serve the FIR copy to me. However, the SI demanded a bribe for giving those details,” the petitioner added.

She further submitted that without having any other remedy, she approached HC for getting the case documents for claiming the compensation.

Recording the submissions, the court observed that there are several cases of this nature being reported. The judges ordered the DGP and other police authorities to direct their subordinates to upload the case details on the CCTNS portal to ease the public to avail the motor vehicle accident compensations.