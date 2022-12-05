Stalin wishes Lalu Yadav success in surgery, quick recovery

CHENNAI: DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday wished RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav a successful surgery and speedy recovery.
On his Twitter handle, Stalin said: ''Wishing the veteran social justice warrior and @RJDforIndia President Thiru. @laluprasadrjd who undergoes kidney transplant in Singapore today a successful surgery and speedy recovery.'' Lalu Yadav's son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav posted updates on the surgery on his Twitter handle.
