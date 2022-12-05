Special trains for Karthigai Deepam: Details here

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway (SR) on Monday announced operation of special trains to Tiruvannamalai for Karthigai Deepam to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Tiruchchirappalli – Vellore Special train will leave Tiruchchirappalli at 05.40 hrs on 06 and 07 December and reach Vellore at 13.10 hrs the same day with a stoppage provided at Tiruvannamalai. The train will stop at Tiruvannamalai for 10 minutes from 11.40hrs.

In return direction, Vellore – Tiruchchirappalli Special will leave Vellore at 21.00 hrs on 06 and 07 December and reach Tiruchchirappalli Jn at 05.30 hrs the next day with a stoppage provided at Tiruvannamalai for five minutes from 22.15hrs.

The service of train no 16868/16868 Madurai – Villupuram – Madurai passenger will be extended to run upto/originate from Tiruvannamalai on December 6 and 7 (Two days). The train which arrives at 11.15 hrs at Villupuram Jn will further leave from Villupuram Jn at 11.30 hrs and reaches Tiruvannamalai at 13.05 hrs

In return direction the train will depart from Tiruvannamalai at 15.00 hrs and reach Villupuram Jn at 16.35 hrs. It will start its scheduled departure towards Madurai at 16.35hrs.

The service of train no 06690 Mayiladuturai - Villupuram special train will be extended to operate between Tiruvarur – Tiruvannamalai on December 6 and 7, a statement issued by Southern Railway (SR) said. Train no 06690 Mayiladuthurai - Villupuram special, starting from Tiruvarur at 5.00hrs, will reach Tiruvannamalai at 10.55hrs.