Sabarimala season perks up coconut price

COIMBATORE: A spurt in demand for coconuts from Pollachi, a major producer in Tamil Nadu, with the start of the Sabarimala season has given some reasons to cheer for farmers.

A sharp increase in demand has led to coconut prices, which was ruling at a record low, to go up marginally. “Demand for coconuts, taken by pilgrims visiting Sabarimala temple in Kerala from different states has shot up considerably. In fact the price rise has come at a time, when coconut production has almost stopped in Kerala and reduced drastically in both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka with the onset of winter,” said N Thangavel, member of Tamil Nadu Coconut Producers Association.

Within the last three weeks, the farm gate price of coconuts (with green fibre) has increased from Rs 24,000 to Rs 27,000 per tonne and dried ones from Rs 25,000 per tonne to Rs 30,000.

As expected, the crushing copra prices have also shot up from Rs 73 per kg last month to Rs 90 now due to a dip in its production. Similarly, coconut oil prices rose from Rs 1,740 (15 kg tin) to Rs 1,900.

Farmers are hoping for both the price and demand for coconuts to surge further in the coming days due to declining production. They still lament that even this price rise does not fetch enough profits. Despite Covid pandemic, the farm gate price of coconuts hovered above Rs 22 per nut around this time last year. It however nosedived to lowest ever a few weeks ago to Rs 8.50 and rose to Rs 13 following an uptick in demand due to the ongoing pilgrim’s season.

A Thangavel alias Periappan, a farmer from Anaimalai said that prices of coconuts have risen by just 10 per cent due to the ongoing demand. “Devotees invariably prefer raw coconuts that are smaller in size as it would be easier for them to carry during the pilgrimage. Such coconuts come from Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts as against Pollachi nuts that weigh more than 500 grams, almost double the size of coconuts from other regions,” he said.

Even as the domestic market is gradually picking up, the coconut export market continues to be in doldrums due to acute shortage of containers. Farmers claimed that until a few years ago, coconut producers used to send up to five containers of 40 feet per week and each with a holding capacity of upto 55,000 coconuts to gulf nations. But now, the exports have dropped to meager four or five containers for the whole month.

“Shipment of a 20 feet container to Dubai, which normally costs Rs 80,000 a few months ago, has skyrocketed to around Rs 2.5 lakh. Container shortage has completely hit exports. Coconuts were mainly sent to gulf countries, London and Mauritius,” said an exporter.