No plans to reduce number of noon meal centres: TN minister

CHENNAI: Social Welfare Minister Geetha Jeevan on Monday clarified that there are no plans for the State government to reduce the number of noon meal centres.

"The State government is involved in the process of inspecting the number of posts in noon meal centres based on the number of beneficiaries and information is sought on filling up the vacancies. I wanted to inform you that there is no idea for the State government to reduce either the number of noon meal centres or the number of workers in the centres. The State government is taking continuous steps to strengthen the nutritious meal scheme and to continuously monitor the implementation of the scheme,” said Geetha Jeevan, in a press statement.

There are 43,190 noon meal centres in the state and approximately 46 lakh students are benefited from the scheme. Recently, there were rumours that the State government has planned to shut down 28,000 noon meal centres and even some of the political parties in the State citing the rumours questioned the government.

Geetha Jeevan said that recently Chief Minister MK Stalin launched the breakfast scheme for school students and it has been brought under his direct control. The Chief Minister also said that the breakfast scheme will be expanded in the coming months. Under the circumstances, how can the State government decide to shutdown noon meal centres, asked the Minister.