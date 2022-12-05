No new Covid cases in 31 districts

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 11 new Covid cases on Monday. Total number of cases in the State reached 35,94,209.

Chennai an Kanniyakumari had 3 new cases respectively. And a case each was reported in Coimbatore, Chengalpattu, Krishnagiri, Kancheepuram and Salem. Other districts had no new cases of Covid.

TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.2%, after 4,980 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The highest TPR of 1.1% was reported in Kanniyakumari and Krishnagiri.

Meanwhile, TN’s active cases stood at 112, with Chennai reporting the highest at 24.

Total recoveries from Covid reached 35,56,048. With no new Covid related fatality in the past 24 hours, the death toll stood at 38,049.