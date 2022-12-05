Ma Su inaugurates 100 years celebration of DPH

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated DPHICON, the public health conference by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine on account of 100 years of the directorate on Monday.

He said that DPH has worked all these to prevent and control various public health concerns such as COVID-19, Dengue, Malaria, flu and others. The minister congratulated the public health officials from the rural and urban healthcare sectors, who have worked along with the Directorate of Public Health for their contribution to the public health sector in the State.

"All the officials have worked towards improving the healthcare services in the State. Inspired by the Singapore one health conference, the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr T S Selvavinayagam has implemented the 100 years celebration of DPH. COVID-19 was a challenge but their services helped to cater to the needs of everyone," he said.

He added that the health department has reached out to the public in all the districts and we also want to meet the people in all the rural areas.

"The Village Health Nurses have reached out to the people in the rural areas and this has been a major contribution to the public health sector. As the senior officials have started reaching even the smallest parts of the State, all the officials are on alert and working tirelessly to ensure that all the schemes reach all the corners of the State. Even on surprise visits, we have understood that people are very happy with schemes such as Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam. COVID-19 cases have declined and more than 1 lakh people have benefited through Innuyir Kappom and this is possible with the contribution of our healthcare workers," the health minister said.

He said that there are several allegations of negligence, bad services and other rumours being spread about the health department. "The incidents of about two years ago are being questioned now and people should have not remained silent then. It is wrong to spread misleading information about the public health sector because of a single incident, said Ma Subramanian.

"More than 9,000 surgeries are being done in a single day and if there are small inconveniences, they are being projected as major mistakes. As of now, we have 2,286 primary health centres, and 11,777 sub-health centres. In Tamil Nadu, there are 11,333 hospitals inclusive of all the PHCs, sub-health centres, medical college hospitals, and general government hospitals. With such big infrastructure, Tamil Nadu is leading the way in healthcare in India and several departments like Tamil Nadu AIDS Control Society, and food safety departments have been role models," he stated.

With the help of the Union Health Ministry, the health department is introducing e-Sanjeevani for online consultation with nurses at sub-health centres that will help patients to get in touch with the doctors in PHCs and provide them with medical services.

Talking about the criticism over the aim of the health department to achieve 100 per cent normal deliveries in the State, he said that the criticism will not stop the department from continuing the work they believe in and we are only looking at facilitating the health sector and improving it.