Low-pressure over Andaman sea to intensify into cyclonic storm

CHENNAI: A low-pressure area formed over south Andaman Sea on Monday, and it is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm and reach southwest Bay of Bengal near Tamil Nadu coast on December 8, the Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) said.

The system over the sea is expected to bring intense rain to several districts of Tamil Nadu.

Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over south Andaman Sea and adjoining equatorial Indian ocean-Strait of Malacca, a low- pressure area formed over south Andaman Sea and neighborhood on Monday.

The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to mid-tropospheric levels. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal on Tuesday.

Thereafter, it will move west-northwestwards, and intensify further gradually into a cyclonic storm and reach Southwest Bay of Bengal near north Tamil Nadu - Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts on December 8.

The centre issued an orange alert for six districts of Tamil Nadu – Pudukottai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Nagapattinam predicting very heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity on December 8 and 9. And other districts, including Chennai, are likely to receive heavy rain and have been given a yellow warning from December 7.

In the last 24 hours, several districts witnessed heavy rainfall. Of which, Thanjavur and Tirunelveli received 16 cm rainfall each, followed by Tiruvarur 14 cm, Thoothukudi 11 cm, Pudukottai and Ariyalur recorded 9 cm each.