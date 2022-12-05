Light to moderate rain likely in 7 TN dists in next 3 hrs: IMD

CHENNAI: According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rain is likely to occur in seven districts of Tamil Nadu — Nagai, Tiruvarur, Sivaganga, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram, Nellai and Kanniyakumari— for the next three hours.

The IMD also said that a low- pressure area is likely to develop over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea areas on December 5. In the next 48 hours it will move in west-northwest direction.

Later, it was reported that on December 8, moving in a west-northwest direction, it is likely to prevail near North-East, Puduvai and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coastal areas.