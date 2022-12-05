G20 summit: Stalin, EPS to visit Delhi today

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami will leave to New Delhi today to attend the G20 meeting. Stalin will return to Chennai tonight after participating in the consultation meeting.

Most of the party leaders are expected to attend this meeting.

India has assumed the leadership of the G20 organisation. Next year, the G20 summit will be held in India. For this, the central government has arranged a consultative meeting of all party leaders.

The government has planned to hold around 200 meetings across the country in 32 divisions. These meetings are to be held in all states. It has come to be known that the G20 meeting will be held in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.