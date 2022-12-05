Free bus service launched for students in Pondy & Karaikal

CHENNAI: The free bus service for school students in Puducherry has been started from today after a long gap due to Covid pandemic lockdown.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, there has been no free bus service for the last 6 months since schools have started operating.

Puducherry Deputy Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister Rangasamy, and Education Minister Namachivayam waved the flag and re-inaugurated the bus service.

The free bus service for school students was introduced and is being operated by the government since 2010.

Due to the spread of Covid and lockdowns, the service had been paused.

Around 25000 students in Puducherry and Karaikal are being benefitted from this service.