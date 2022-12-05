Drunk woman, friend held for assaulting traffic cops in Chennai

CHENNAI: City Police on Monday arrested a woman who gave a slip to the police and escaped after allegedly abusing and attacking the cops, when they stopped her for drunk driving during the early hours of Sunday. The woman made use of a group of transgenders quarreling with cops and fled the scene.

The woman, K Shereen Banu (40), a financial consultant, and a resident of Ayanavaram was along with her male friend, Vignesh. Traffic policemen attached to the Nungambakkam police station had stopped the car near Kodambakkam high road for routine vehicle checks around 2 am on Sunday.

Breathalyzer tests showed that the woman, who was driving the car was in an inebriated state. When the traffic cops asked the woman to get off the car, both the occupants entered into an argument with the police and verbally abused them.

Police reasoned with the woman to collect the vehicle from the police station the next morning as both of them were not in a position to drive, a senior police officer said. However, the woman made use of the commotion and when the other cops were regulating the traffic, she fled with the car.

Based on a complaint by Traffic sub inspector, T Krishnamoorthy, Teynampet police booked the woman and her male friend under five Sections, including 506 (criminal intimidation) and arrested them. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.