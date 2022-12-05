DMDK urges Collector to close 2 Tasmac shops

They claimed that the people who come to buy liquor in both the shops sit on the sides of the road and drink and also throw the bottles around everywhere treating the sidewalks like a bar.

The school students and people residing in the area are experiencing a lot of discomfort as there are drunkards roaming the streets at any time of the day.

The motorists in the area are also inconvenienced as those in inebriated condition cross the roads haphazardly.

The cadre said that despite repeated complaints no action has been taken so far so they requested the Collector to take steps to close the Tasmac shops at the earliest.