Cyclonic winds alert: IMD warns fishermen against going to sea

CHENNAI: As the low-pressure area is expected to move west-northwestward on the evening of December 6 and become a cyclonic storm over the South East Bay of Bengal, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea from tomorrow.

It is lies to move west-northwestward, gradually intensify into a storm, and make landfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining coastal areas.

With precautionary measures being taken, the government has instructed respective district Collectors to stay alert and be prepared in the coastal districts as well.