BJP vice president Muniyasamy joins MNM

CHENNAI: BJP state vice president (Economic Wing) V Muniyasamy joined the Makkal Needhi Maiam in the presence of the party president Kamal Haasan.

In a statement, MNM said that Muniyasamy joined the party when Nammavar visited the party head office to attend the executive committee meeting on Sunday.

MNM vice presidents AG Maurya and R Thangavelu and Madurai Zonal Secretary Azhakar were present.

In the executive committee meeting, the office bearers discussed the party's preparation works underway for the Lok Sabha polls 2024 and the current political situation.

Haasan also advised the party office bearers on the next course of actions.

Haasan chaired his party's district secretaries meeting at Anna Nagar on November 16.

The continuous electoral debacle from the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 to the local bodies polls has raised questions over the future of his party and Haasan's desire to become an alternative to DMK and AIADMK in the State. After the meeting, the actor-politician remarked that they discussed the alliance, but he cannot reveal it. It triggered speculation of MNM joining the DMK alliance for the 2024 LS polls.