AIADMK observes former CM Jayalalithaa's 6th death anniv

CHENNAI: Late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was remembered on her sixth death anniversary on Monday by Leader of Opposition and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami along with other party members.

Clad in black shirt, Palaniswami paid floral tributes at Jayalalithaa’s memorial in Marina beach.

Former AIADMK ministers Sengottaiyan, Jayakumar, KP Munusamy and others also paid their respects. Not only party members, but also the public are paying their respects at Jayalalithaa's memorial.

After 75 days of hospitalisation, Jayalalithaa died of cardiac arrest. After 5 years since its formation to probe Jayalalithaa's death, the Arumugasamy Commission submitted its report to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on August 25 this year.