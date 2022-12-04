Woman stopped for drunk driving gives cops a slip in Nungambakkam

CHENNAI: A woman stopped for drunk driving during the early hours of Sunday escaped with as some transpersons quarrelled with cops in Nungambakkam. Police have launched a search for the woman, who also allegedly argued with the cops.

Police sources said Shivani, in her late 40s and a resident of Nungambakkam has been absconding since the incident. Her vehicle was stopped at Kodambakkam High Road- Chockalingam Street jn around 1.30 am on Sunday. While the woman was driving, another passenger was in the vehicle, police said. After she was subjected to a breathalyser test, it was confirmed that the woman was under the influence of alcohol.

When she was asked to get off the vehicle, the woman allegedly picked up a quarrel and assaulted the policeman. As the events were unfolding, a group of transpersons came to the scene and argued with the police. Using this opportunity, Shivani took her car and sped away, police said.

Based on a complaint by Nungambakkam traffic wing personnel, Nungambakkam police registered a case and have launched a hunt for the woman.