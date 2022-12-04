OPS demands DMK to rollback GO to hold re-eligibility test for TET

CHENNAI: Ousted AIADMK leader and former chief minister O Panneerselvam on Sunday demanding the DMK government roll back its order to conduct re-eligibility test for the candidates, who cleared the competitive examination held by the Teachers Recruitment Board in 2013, and appoint them in the existing vacancy posts.

When MK Stalin was the leader of opposition, he extended his support to the teachers eligibility test (TET) qualified candidates’ continuous protests demanding the State government to appoint them to the vacant posts. Stalin reached out to them and assured them that he would fulfill their demands once the DMK voted to power, OPS said in a statement.

It has been 19 months since the DMK came to power. However, the DMK’s poll promise to absorb the TET-qualified candidates remained on paper. Chief Minister M K Stalin has been maintaining silence over the issue. “This amounts to cheating,” said OPS and added that he was condemning this on behalf of the AIADMK party.

OPS continued that the government should withdraw its order to conduct re-eligibility tests for the TET qualified candidates and appoint them. “The government should take a policy decision in this regard. It will not incur any additional financial constraint to the government,” he said and demanded the immediate intervention of the CM in connection with the issue.