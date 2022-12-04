Number of students using DigiLocker crosses 1 cr

CHENNAI: Making use of the online storage facility, the number of school students using DigiLocker in Tamil Nadu to upload their mark sheets has crossed one crore even as the state government has decided to enhance the facility of the electronic bank.

As the documents could be accessed anytime, anywhere, School Education Department also decided to create awareness among students about the importance of DigiLocker.

Stating that DigiLocker helps to download certificates as an e-certificate, a senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that the candidates, who have appeared for the Class X and higher secondary examinations and signed up for a DigiLocker account with their Aadhar number, could download their digital marks certificate from the repository of the Directorate of Government Examinations.

He said the State Examination Board has partnered with DigiLocker, a national e-governance division under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, to make mark sheets and certificates available online for the students.

“So far, marks of as many as 1,06,75,384 candidates have been uploaded onto DigiLocker by the directorate,” he added.

Claiming that the DigiLocker has a simple interface, he said only less number of students were evincing interest in registering their mark sheets and certificates in the DigiLocker.

The official said awareness would be created among the students across the state about the risk of carrying original academic certificates as they might misplace them.

“The School Management Committee (SMC), which comprises teachers, parents, and local body leaders, will also take up this matter with the students”.

“Many high and higher secondary school students even in the cities do not aware of the benefits of the DigiLocker,” he said and pointed out that every year about 25 lakh students from Class X to Class XII were appearing for state board exams.

The official also said that recently the University Grants Commission (UGC) has clearly instructed all the Universities and Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to accept all academic certificates through the DigiLocker account.

“This information has not reached most of the students till now,” he added.

