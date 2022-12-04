TamilNadu

Man arrested for smuggling banned gutkha products

Ponraj smuggled big consignments from other states and dumped them in a secluded area at a lake-bed, and concealed them with dry leaves and tree branches.
Representative image
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Police arrested a Ponraj (48) of Kadambathur for smuggling banned oral tobacco products. He’d dump them at a lake bund near Periyapalayam in Tiruvallur and deliver small consignments to shops in the area.

Ponraj smuggled big consignments from other states and dumped them in a secluded area at a lake-bed, and concealed them with dry leaves and tree branches. He was caught red-handed while transporting 20 kg of gutkha during a vehicle check-up.

After he confessed to smuggling tobacco products, police have recovered 180 kg of gutkha and other banned tobacco. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

smuggling
man
Arrested
police
Gutkha
Man Arrested
Tiruvallur
Gutkha Products
Kadambathur
Man arrested for smuggling

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in