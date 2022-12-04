Man arrested for smuggling banned gutkha products

CHENNAI: Police arrested a Ponraj (48) of Kadambathur for smuggling banned oral tobacco products. He’d dump them at a lake bund near Periyapalayam in Tiruvallur and deliver small consignments to shops in the area.

Ponraj smuggled big consignments from other states and dumped them in a secluded area at a lake-bed, and concealed them with dry leaves and tree branches. He was caught red-handed while transporting 20 kg of gutkha during a vehicle check-up.

After he confessed to smuggling tobacco products, police have recovered 180 kg of gutkha and other banned tobacco. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.