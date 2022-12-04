Main waterfalls in Courtallam open to tourists now

CHENNAI: Tourists were permitted to take a bath this morning due to a decrease in water flow at the main waterfall at Courtallam,Tenkasi district.

Today being Sunday, several tourists enjoyed taking bath in the waterfalls. Groups of Ayyappa devotees going to Sabarimala were also seen in large numbers.

Bathing has been banned for the 2nd day at the Old Courtalam waterfall as the flood has not receded.

The main waterfall in Courtallam, has been flooded as a result of two day of intense rain, resulting in bathing ban for visitors.