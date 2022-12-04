EPS to participate in G20 presidency review meeting

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami would participate in a review meeting on the G20 Presidency in Delhi on Monday.

The meeting would be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while presidents/heads of various political parties have been invited for the meeting.

After paying tribute to former CM J Jayalalithaa on her anniversary at her memorial at about 9.30 am, EPS would take a flight to Delhi at about 11.15 am, according to party sources.

Kamal greets countrymen on India assuming the leadership role in G20:

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan on Sunday greeted the countrymen over India assuming the leadership of the G20 which is the organisation of the top 20 economies in the world and stated that no one political party could claim credit for it.

“This is a big achievement. It belongs to each and everyone in the country. No one political parties cannot claim to have achieved this. We have 75 years to accomplish this. This is a proud moment for us as a nation,” he said in a statement.