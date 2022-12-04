Dists told to prepare question papers for half-yearly exams

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has directed the respective district Chief Education Offices (CEOs) to prepare the question papers for the upcoming half yearly exam for Classes 6 to 12 on December 15.

Though for the past few years, question papers were common for all districts across the State and went to districts from the education department in Chennai.

Subsequently, government teachers have also welcomed the decision. “Asking the respective districts to prepare question papers for quarterly and half-yearly exams is a good decision, as the question papers can be prepared according to the syllabus covered. Also, there is no dilemma if districts are given this responsibility,” said a Chennai school teacher.

Meanwhile, a district Chief Education Officer (CEO) noted that many years ago, districts were only responsible for preparing question papers. But, it was changed and question papers came from the head office, Chennai. “From this year, the department is resuming its previous practice of allowing districts to prepare question papers. This will reduce a lot of burden on both teachers and students,” the CEO said.

The half-yearly exam will be held from December 15 till 23. As per timetable, exams for Classes 6,8,10 and 12, exams will be conducted in a forenoon session between 9:30 am and 12:45 pm. And for Classes 7,9, and 11 will be held in the afternoon between 1:30 pm and 4:45 pm.